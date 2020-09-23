Watch: Kamala Harris discusses justice nomination process, concerns

DETROIT – Sen. Kamala Harris spoke with us Tuesday while she was campaigning in Detroit.

Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, talked about the Biden-Harris strategy to win Michigan and her role as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the vetting and nomination process of a new Supreme Court justice.

She also talked about how Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be honored and her concerns if confirmation for her seat happens before the election.

