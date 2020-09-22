Sen. Kamala Harris talks about trying to earn Michiganders’ support during campaign in Detroit

DETROIT – Sen. Kamala Harris is campaigning in Detroit on Tuesday night.

She participated in a roundtable conversation with black men outside Headliners Barbershop on the city’s west side.

She spoke to Local 4′s Rhonda Walker about the goal of earning Michiganders' support. You can watch that conversation in the video posted above.

More of Rhonda’s conversation with Harris is coming up Tuesday on Local 4 News at 11 p.m. She’ll talk about the national strategy to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) if Joe Biden is elected president.

Wednesday on Local 4 News Today, starting at 6 a.m., you can see what Harris said about her role in the vetting of a Supreme Court justice nominee if senate hearings happen before election day.

Harris also spent time in Flint on Tuesday.