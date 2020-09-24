In Michigan, can you vote in person even if you applied for an absentee ballot?

We received this question a couple times through our callouts for election questions and concerns among Michigan voters.

The short answer is yes. However, you must take the appropriate steps to return the absent voter ballot to your clerk. You must have your absent voter ballot spoiled before you will be able to vote in person.

Here’s what the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office says:

If a voter received an AV (absent voter) ballot and requests to spoil it and receive a new one:

May request a new ballot be mailed until 2 p.m. on the Saturday prior to the election

May request a new ballotin person until 4 p.m. on the Monday prior to the election

*May vote in person on election day by completing Affidavit of Lost or Destroyed Absent Voter Ballot or by surrendering original ballot

The third bullet point would apply to the scenario where a voter has received an absent voter ballot but instead wishes to vote in person.