Benson: Nearly 1 million have returned absentee ballots in Michigan

Nearly one million voters have returned absentee ballots in Michigan for the November election, according to the Secretary of State.

Election Day is three weeks away, but early voting has been underway in Michigan since Sept. 24. According to the Michigan Secretary of State, nearly 1 million citizens have already returned absentee ballots, and more than 2.8 million have requested them.

“Michigan citizens can be confident that all valid absentee ballots will be counted,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We are on pace to see more than 3 million absentee ballots cast, each of which will be verified to ensure the signature on the outside envelope matches the voter’s signature on file, and then securely counted on Election Day.”

According to a breakdown by jurisdiction, a total of 1,453 ballots have been rejected in the state so far. Those ballots could have correctable errors and clerks are alerting voters of their options.

Check your ballot status

Voters are also reminded they can check the status of their application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their local city of township election clerk. This can be an especially helpful resource for voters who are receiving mailers with absent voter ballot applications or reminders to submit their ballots from political parties, third-party groups and candidates for office. While such mailings are legal and common ahead of elections, they may be based on inaccurate or out of- date information. This is no cause for alarm, but voters are encouraged to check their status online from the Michigan Department of State, or their local clerk, if they are not sure whether they have applied for or returned their ballot.