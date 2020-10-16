Magic Johnson campaigning for Biden-Harris in Detroit, Lansing this weekend

DETROIT – Former NBA all star and Michigan native Magic Johnson will campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday in Lansing and Detroit.

The Biden-Harris campaign said Johnson will participate in a “Shop Talk” roundtable conversation about voting with Black men in Detroit.

In Lansing, Johnson’s hometown, he will participate in a voter mobilization event to urge Michiganders to vote early at their local clerk’s office or satellite voting location, the campaign said.

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to attend an event in Southfield around 2:30 p.m., where he will deliver remarks on “protecting and expanding access to affordable health care,” a press release reads Thursday.

Biden is also scheduled to attend a voter mobilization event in Detroit at about 6:20 p.m. He is expected to encourage Michigan voters to voter early in person for the presidential election.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at FlyBy Air, according to his campaign.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.