Oakland County clerk’s office holds demonstration of election integrity

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County officials are testing election security, and election workers are testing for every possible way to fill out a ballot to make sure nothing is out of place before Election Day.

“We want people to understand and to feel comfortable and confident in our process. We have so many checks and balances in place in Michigan,” said Oakland County clerk Lisa Brown.

The testing comes two days after President Donald Trump encouraged a crowd in Muskegon to watch the polls -- a practice that walks the line of intimidation and integrity.

Election integrity has remained a major worry for officials. Millions have already cast their ballots, and county clerks are working to be able to prepare their counts one day early.

They’re also expecting a surge of mail-in ballots after a state court ruled last that ballots must be in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Although studies show voting by mail doesn’t give either party a leg up, it does help voter turn out.

Election officials are also warning to get ballots in as soon as possible or even drop them off in person so the count can get underway on Nov. 3.

“We’ve got our process down pretty well. My staff’s done an incredible job to find the most efficient process, and I think we’ll be OK,” Brown said.