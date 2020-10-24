Michigan General Election Results for Monroe County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for Monroe County, Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for Monroe County:
County-wide races:
- Monroe County Sheriff
- Monroe County Clerk
- Monroe County Treasurer
- Monroe County Commissioner races
- Monroe County Community College Proposal
Results for Monroe County communities:
- Bedford Township
- Berlin Township
- Carleton
- Dundee
- Erie Township
- Estral Beach
- Frenchtown Township
- Ida Township
- Jefferson Public Schools Board
- Lasalle Township
- London Township
- Luna Pier
- Milan Township
- Monroe (City)
- Monroe Township
- Raisinville Township
- Summerfield Township
- Whiteford Township
Find more election results and news on the Decision 2020 page.
Live results: Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!