Michigan General Election Results for St. Clair County on Nov. 3, 2020

The 2020 General Election will be held on November 3. You can find results for St. Clair County, Michigan races here.
(Note: Due to an increase in mail-in voting, clerks are expecting delayed results, up to multiple days. Check back for updates as results are reported).
Election results for St. Clair County:
County-wide races:
Results for St. Clair County communities:
- Algonac
- Anchor Bay
- Burtchville Township
- Capac
- China Township
- Clyde Township
- Cottrellville Township
- East China Township
- Emmett Township
- Kenockee Township
- Kimball Township
- Lynn Township
- Marysville
- Memphis
- Port Huron
- Port Huron Township
- Richmond
- St. Clair (City)
