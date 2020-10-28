What Michigan is doing to keep voters safe on Election Day

There is less than one week left before Election Day.

Absentee ballots will start being counted 7 a.m. Nov. 3. Each ballot will be validated and counted by two workers -- one from each major political party -- trained to count without bias.

Police won’t be stationed at polling locations, but will be nearby if needed.

FULL COVERAGE: Decision 2020

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office and clerks across Michigan are ready to count and guarantee its integrity.

As for the Open Carry ban, Attorney General Dana Nessel has already appealed the decision to strike down Benson’s ban. She said the issue is expected to be settled before Election Day.

Officials said they are making sure everyone will be safe while voting -- from the pandemic to threats of violence. While the administration doesn’t anticipate trouble at the polls, they’re urging everyone to stand against potential intimidation or misinformation.

Local and state police have been working around the clock to find potential threats or chatter online.

Watch the video above for Help Me Hank’s full report.

Voted absentee? You can track your ballot at Michigan.gov/vote. If you haven’t returned your absentee ballot yet, the best advice is to take it to the clerk and drop it in a dropbox if you’re concerned about mail delivery.

Residents can also vote in person on Election Day, but because of the pandemic, you will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

You can also register at your local clerk’s office on Election Day and vote in the presidential election.