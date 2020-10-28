Michigan coronavirus cases up to 167,545; Death toll now at 7,257

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 167,545 as of Wednesday, including 7,257 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 3,271 new cases and 18 additional deaths. This is the second-highest single-day case total, after Saturday’s 3,338 cases. On Tuesday, the state reported 164,274 total cases and 7,239 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to around 5%. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,126 on Tuesday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 42,000 as of Tuesday, its highest mark on record. More than 114,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.4 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 8.7 million cases reported across the country. More than 226,800 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 44 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.16 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Sept. 10

Sept. 10 -- 924 new cases

Sept. 11 -- 1,313 new cases

Sept. 12 -- 692 new cases

Sept. 14 -- 1,088 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 15 -- 571 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 680 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 829 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 695 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 483 new cases

Sept. 21 -- 1,536 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 22 -- 504 new cases

Sept. 23 -- 705 new cases

Sept. 24 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 25 -- 929 new cases

Sept. 26 -- 901 new cases

Sept. 28 -- 1,308 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 29 -- 898 new cases

Sept. 30 -- 1,054 new cases

Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases

Oct. 2 -- 780 new cases

Oct. 3 -- 1,158 new cases

Oct. 5 -- 1,407 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 6 -- 903 new cases

Oct. 7 -- 1,016 new cases

Oct. 8 -- 1,197 new cases

Oct. 9 -- 1,095 new cases

Oct. 10 -- 1,522 new cases

Oct. 12 -- 1,809 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 13 -- 1,237 new cases

Oct. 14 -- 1,359 new cases

Oct. 15 -- 2,030 new cases (case count inflated due to system slowdown)

Oct. 16 -- 2,015 new cases

Oct. 17 -- 1,791 new cases

Oct. 19 -- 2,909 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 20 -- 1,586 new cases

Oct. 21 -- 1,597 new cases

Oct. 22 -- 1,873 new cases

Oct. 23 -- 1,826 new cases

Oct. 24 -- 3,338 new cases

Oct. 26 -- 3,881 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 27 -- 2,367 new cases

Oct. 28 -- 3,271 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wear a mask or face covering when in public.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

