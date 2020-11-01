President Trump makes final appeal to Metro Detroit

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – President Donald Trump returned to Metro Detroit Sunday -- his second stop in the area in three days.

He made a final appeal to voters in Washington Township at a packed campaign rally.

Cars stretched for miles and -- in some cases -- forced police to shut down highways to redirect hundreds of supporters trying to get into the rally.

Trump is hoping to win back suburban voters in the crucial Macomb County -- a county he won in 2016 by double-digits.

During his rally, Trump attacked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her response to COVID-19 and falsely claimed Michigan isn’t open.

“Your state is like locked down,” Trump said. “It’s your governor. You know what’s going to happen on Nov. 4? She’s going to announce we’re going to open up your state.”

Michigan’s stay-at-home order was lifted June 1.

Supporters braved the gusting winds and wet winter weather to show their support. Some said they came as far away as Arizona for a final chance to see the president.

While masks were encouraged, they were not required for the event. The large rally followed a new study from Stanford that found the Trump’s rallies have contributed to more than 30,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 700 deaths.

Supporters said they weren’t concerned.

It was the last time Trump visited the Great Lakes state before Election day. He has seven other rallies planned in other states over the next two days.

