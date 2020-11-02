Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha to campaign for Biden-Harris in Michigan Monday

DETROIT – Actress Kerry Washington and her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, will be heading to Michigan on Monday one day before Election Day, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Washington and Asomugha speak at volunteer canvass launches at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Inkster and Taylor respectively, and take part in a voter mobilization event at 3 p.m. in Detroit, according to the campaign.

READ: Michigan clerks prepare for Tuesday’s election: More absentee voting than ever

Also on Monday, President Donald Trump will be in Traverse City before holding a 10:30 p.m. rally at the Grand Rapids based Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The Traverse City event takes place 5 p.m. at Cherry Capitol Airport.

The president stopped in Metro Detroit Sunday, campaigning in Washington Township.

Biden made a stop in Detroit and Flint on Saturday along with former President Barack Obama.