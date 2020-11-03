Michigan officials warn voters about spread of misinformation on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued warnings to voters after receiving reports of false information being spread on Election Day.

Nessel said there were multiple robocalls going out to Flint residents that told them that because of long lines they should vote on Wednesday. That is false information and an attempt to suppress voters. “Don’t believe the lies,” Nessel said in a Tweet.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

Benson released the following statement:

“We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters there, and I want to ensure everyone who plans to vote in person understands they must do so -- or be in line to do so -- by 8 p.m. today. Lines in the area and across the state are minimal and moving quickly, and Michigan voters can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression, and we will be working quickly all day to stamp out any misinformation aimed at preventing people from exercising their right to vote.”

Nessel said she also received information that Dearborn residents were receiving text messages trying to trick them into thinking there are ballot sensor issues. “Don’t fall for it, it’s a trick,” Nessel said.

[AG ELECTION ALERT]: Dearborn voters, text messages are reportedly being sent to trick you into thinking there are ballot sensor issues. Do not fall for it, it's a trick! Visit https://t.co/7MBWZSJ4Zd and follow @MichSoS for any updates. pic.twitter.com/NEot16yIqD — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) November 2, 2020

In-person voting is available in every jurisdiction. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you don’t know where to go to vote click here. It will help you figure out if you’re registered to vote, where to go and where your local clerk’s office is located.

You do not need your voter registration card in order to vote. If you are at the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

Michigan allows same-day voter registration -- that means you can register to vote on Election Day. You can go to your local clerk’s office to register to vote or update your current address and request an absent voter ballot at that time. If you request the ballot on Election Day you have to vote immediately while in the clerk’s office.

Follow the latest tweets from Michigan Secretary of State: