President Trump holds rally in Traverse City, Grand Rapids Monday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – President Donald Trump makes his last few stops in Michigan on Monday one day before Election Day.

The president held a rally in Traverse City early in the day and then a late night rally in Grand Rapids. By the time the polls open on Tuesday, he will have made three stops in a little more than 48 hours.

“We want the same result as we had four years ago from Michigan,” Trump said in Traverse City. “I’m asking you to go tomorrow and vote for a person named President Trump.”

Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Grand Rapids Monday night ahead of the president.

“We’re here tonight for the same reason you are... And that is Michigan and American need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said. “It’s on and the road to victory goes straight through Michigan.”

Trump was in Washington Township on Sunday.