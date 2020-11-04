53ºF

Decision 2020

AP Projects: Donald Trump wins Nebraska in presidential election

Nebraska has 5 total electoral votes

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Ahmed Morsi brings along his month-old son Omar, while filling his ballot at a polling place in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
The Associated Press is projecting that Republican presidential candidate and incumbent Donald Trump won the state of Nebraska in the General Election.

As of 9:01 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, AP is calling the presidential race in the state of Nebraska in favor of Donald Trump.

Nebraska gives two electoral votes to the statewide winner and allocates the remaining three by congressional district. So far, Trump has won three electoral votes in the state. As of 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, two electoral votes remain unallocated. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

