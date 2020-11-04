AP Projects: Donald Trump wins Nebraska in presidential election

The Associated Press is projecting that Republican presidential candidate and incumbent Donald Trump won the state of Nebraska in the General Election.

Nebraska gives two electoral votes to the statewide winner and allocates the remaining three by congressional district. So far, Trump has won three electoral votes in the state. As of 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, two electoral votes remain unallocated. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

