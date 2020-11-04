Detroit city clerk, Secretary of State Benson say they are grateful for voter turnout in Michigan

DETROIT – As counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit Tuesday night, city clerk Janice Winfrey and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said they were pleased with the voter turnout in the city and state.

“Precincts were light today, we expected that. The good thing is we had very few problems. They opened on time, well staffed. Our poll workers decided to come out and work during this pandemic and I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

There were long lines at some locations around Metro Detroit, and the turnout was record setting. Voting related problems kept to a minimum.

“We saw millions of people vote in our state this election. And I’m truly grateful for every single person who was part of team democracy, making it work,” Benson.

There were concerns about robocalls targeting Flint voters, encouraging them to vote on Wednesday. A Westland church that was a precinct for the primary changed for the general election, leaving some voters confused.

One man, Demetrius Alexander, said he recently found out he has COVID-19. When he went to vote in Detroit on Tuesday, he was turned away. Alexander was sent to another location where he was told curbside voting was an option. But when he arrived, that wasn’t the case, he said.

We contacted the ACLU and within an hour, Alexander was able to vote.

