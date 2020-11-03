Help Me Hank tracks down Election Day issues at Metro Detroit polling places

Local 4′s Help Me Hank spent Election Day tracking down issues Metro Detroiters faced while casting their ballots at polling places across the area.

A church that has always been a voting location in Westland wasn’t used this year, and that took some people who showed up to vote by surprise.

City officials said notifications were sent to voters, telling them their location had recently changed. But some of them said they had no idea.

Demotus Alexander said he recently found out he has COVID-19. When he went to vote in Detroit on Tuesday, he was turned away.

Alexander was sent to another location where he was told curbside voting was an option. But when he arrived, that wasn’t the case, he said.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office said so far, Election Day has been fairly smooth across the state.

There have been some glitches, and longer lines have been reported. But so far, there have been no major incidents reported.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.1 million absentee ballots were being counted. Michiganders will break a record Tuesday for voter turnout.

