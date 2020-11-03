Michigan Attorney General investigates robocalls spreading misinformation on Election Day

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The lines to vote in some parts of Metro Detroit were long.

In Sterling Heights, someone who voted for the first time and a senior citizen both waited in line for about an hour. For the most part, there weren’t any major technical issues.

However, there was a series of robocalls directed mainly at those in Flint and Saginaw telling people if lines were long they could vote on Wednesday. It was false information and an attempt to suppress voters on Election Day.

READ: Michigan officials warn voters about spread of misinformation on Election Day

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued warnings to voters after receiving reports of false information being spread on Election Day.

Nessel said there were multiple robocalls going out to Flint residents that told them that because of long lines they should vote on Wednesday. That is false information and an attempt to suppress voters. “Don’t believe the lies,” Nessel said in a Tweet.

In-person voting is available in every jurisdiction. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you don’t know where to go to vote click here. It will help you figure out if you’re registered to vote, where to go and where your local clerk’s office is located.

You do not need your voter registration card in order to vote. If you are at the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

Michigan allows same-day voter registration -- that means you can register to vote on Election Day. You can go to your local clerk’s office to register to vote or update your current address and request an absent voter ballot at that time. If you request the ballot on Election Day you have to vote immediately while in the clerk’s office.