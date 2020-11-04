Volunteers count ballots at the TCF Center in Detroit

DETROIT – TCF Center in Detroit is packed with hundreds of poll workers making sure that every vote is counted in this year’s election.

The workers have been up since the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

There are heavy security measures not just in terms of the voting but also strict measures surrounding COVID-19. Every person must be scanned and screened before entering the building to make sure no one with the virus will be able to put the large group at risk.

Everyone inside was required to wear a mask. Those in charge want their staff safe while completing such a large task.

You can watch the full report in the video above

MORE: View map: State-by-state presidential results for Nov. 3, 2020 General Election