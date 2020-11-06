60ºF

Decision 2020

Michigan AG addresses election integrity amid Trump lawsuits

Michigan court denies motion filed by Trump lawsuit

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, Michigan Politics, Politics, Michigan Elections, Michigan, General Election, Presidential Election, 2020 General Election, US Election, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General, Michigan Court of Claims, Michigan Lawsuit, Trump Lawsuit

DETROIT – As ballots continue to be counted across the country, day two after Election Day has been filled with legal challenges -- including in Michigan.

Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan Wednesday to stop counting ballots over a claim that a poll challenger was denied access to view ballots being counted. Michigan has already completed its ballot counting.

Read: AP Projects: Joe Biden wins Michigan in 2020 presidential election

On Thursday during a Zoom hearing, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said she will deny the Trump campaign’s request.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that was the right move, stating the General Election was fair and the results reported throughout the state were accurate.

“These are frivolous filings, and Judge Stephens, I think, seemed to appreciate that and summarily disposed of this case,” Nessel said.

More: Michigan judge denies Trump campaign request to stop counting ballots

Nessel is also urging the public not to believe everything they see online, as people allege wrongdoing occurred in the ballot-counting process in Michigan and beyond.

Related: Trump and allies spread falsehoods to cast doubt on election

The Trump campaign has the ability to appeal Jude Stephens' decision, but nothing has been filed officially as of Thursday afternoon.

Judge Stephens told Trump’s representatives Thursday they do not have a case against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson -- instead, if they want to take their claims further, they should take action against the clerks themselves.

Follow 2020 General Election results live here

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: