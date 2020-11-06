Michigan AG addresses election integrity amid Trump lawsuits

DETROIT – As ballots continue to be counted across the country, day two after Election Day has been filled with legal challenges -- including in Michigan.

Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan Wednesday to stop counting ballots over a claim that a poll challenger was denied access to view ballots being counted. Michigan has already completed its ballot counting.

On Thursday during a Zoom hearing, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said she will deny the Trump campaign’s request.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that was the right move, stating the General Election was fair and the results reported throughout the state were accurate.

“These are frivolous filings, and Judge Stephens, I think, seemed to appreciate that and summarily disposed of this case,” Nessel said.

Nessel is also urging the public not to believe everything they see online, as people allege wrongdoing occurred in the ballot-counting process in Michigan and beyond.

The Trump campaign has the ability to appeal Jude Stephens' decision, but nothing has been filed officially as of Thursday afternoon.

Judge Stephens told Trump’s representatives Thursday they do not have a case against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson -- instead, if they want to take their claims further, they should take action against the clerks themselves.