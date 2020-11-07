57ºF

Decision 2020

Joe Biden address the nation as ballot counting continues

Winner not yet called in US presidential election

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Presidential Election, General Election, Watch Live, Live Stream, US Politics, US Elections, Politics, Election, Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Election Results, Pennsylvania, Georgia Election Results, Georgia, National, News, National News
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday night.

This live stream has ended.

The candidate’s appearance would come as votes continue to be counted across the country three days after Election Day. A number of states have completed ballot counting -- including Michigan -- but some counting is still taking place in some key states, such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

As of Friday, Nov. 6, Biden only needs one more state -- at least six electoral votes -- to get to 270 and be projected the winner. Pennsylvania is worth 20 electoral votes in this election. According to the AP’s projections, Biden has collected 264 electoral votes as of early Friday morning.

Trump, meanwhile, has 214 electoral votes and needs to win Pennsylvania to stay in the race. There are four other states up for grabs: Alaska (3 electoral votes), Georgia (10), North Carolina (15) and Nevada (6).

For the first time early Friday morning, Georgia flipped in favor of Joe Biden -- who holds a lead over Trump of just over 4,200 votes as of 7:15 o.m. Friday. See a breakdown of election results by Georgia county right here.

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.

As of Thursday evening, Trump still held a lead of more than 60,000 votes in Pennsylvania before thousands more mail-in ballots began to be counted across state, including in heavily populated counties such as Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) and Philadelphia County. That lead dwindled to just over 18,000 votes by 5:25 a.m. Friday.

By 9 a.m. Friday, Biden took the lead by about 5,000 votes in Pennsylvania. He now leads in the state by about 20,000 votes, as of 8:00 p.m. Friday.

See: Waiting on crucial Pennsylvania vote count: Here’s the latest

Follow 2020 General Election results live here

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: