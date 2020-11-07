Joe Biden address the nation as ballot counting continues

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday night.

This live stream has ended.

The candidate’s appearance would come as votes continue to be counted across the country three days after Election Day. A number of states have completed ballot counting -- including Michigan -- but some counting is still taking place in some key states, such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

As of Friday, Nov. 6, Biden only needs one more state -- at least six electoral votes -- to get to 270 and be projected the winner. Pennsylvania is worth 20 electoral votes in this election. According to the AP’s projections, Biden has collected 264 electoral votes as of early Friday morning.

Trump, meanwhile, has 214 electoral votes and needs to win Pennsylvania to stay in the race. There are four other states up for grabs: Alaska (3 electoral votes), Georgia (10), North Carolina (15) and Nevada (6).

For the first time early Friday morning, Georgia flipped in favor of Joe Biden -- who holds a lead over Trump of just over 4,200 votes as of 7:15 o.m. Friday. See a breakdown of election results by Georgia county right here.

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.

As of Thursday evening, Trump still held a lead of more than 60,000 votes in Pennsylvania before thousands more mail-in ballots began to be counted across state, including in heavily populated counties such as Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) and Philadelphia County. That lead dwindled to just over 18,000 votes by 5:25 a.m. Friday.

By 9 a.m. Friday, Biden took the lead by about 5,000 votes in Pennsylvania. He now leads in the state by about 20,000 votes, as of 8:00 p.m. Friday.

See: Waiting on crucial Pennsylvania vote count: Here’s the latest