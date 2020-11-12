Michigan Secretary of State rebukes president’s claims on Twitter

DETROIT – President Donald Trump went after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Twitter again with another false claim.

Trump falsely claimed hundreds of thousands of votes were invalid and claimed he won Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Nobody wants to report that Pennsylvania and Michigan didn’t allow our Poll Watchers and/or Vote Observers to Watch or Observe,” the president tweeted Wednesday.

Benson replied to the tweet and said the reason why “nobody wants to report that is because it’s not true.” She included a link to her office’s fact-checking page that explains there were hundreds of Republican challengers and poll watchers at the ballot counting in Michigan.

The claim that there were no poll watchers even goes against what the Trump Campaign’s lawyers have been using as evidence in court, claiming there are hundreds of stories from poll watchers who were at the counting of ballots. In Pennsylvania, a lawyer confirmed Trump’s observers were allowed when he told a judge there were a “non-zero number” of poll watchers.

“I am asking you as a member of the bar of this court, are people representing the Donald J. Trump for President in that room?” asked Judge Paul S. Diamond.

“Yes,” replied the lawyer from the Trump Campaign.

Benson also clarified another tweet from the president in which he falsely claimed voting software from the company Dominion deleted hundreds of thousands of votes for the president. A clerk in Antrim County failed to update the software, which caused it to incorrectly record votes. The human error was discovered and corrected.

Hoping to halt a statewide certification of Michigan election results, the latest lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign submitted hundreds of claims asserting GOP poll watchers were excluded from counting rooms or saw illegal activity in the count in the state.

The Trump campaign is suing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson along with the Wayne County and the Michigan Board of Canvassers, which are in charge of reviewing elections. While the case is filed in the state’s Western District, which does not encompass Wayne County, the campaign is more likely to find a sympathetic judge there as opposed to the Eastern District.