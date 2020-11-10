Here’s what comes next in Michigan’s ballot-counting process

LANSING, Mich. – With Michigan’s vote nearly all counted, the timeline of what happens next is slow but necessary.

Counties across the state have already started canvassing -- reviewing vote tallies. At this point, candidates can make challenges to individual votes and canvassers can correct counting errors. The process must be complete by Nov. 17 when county boards have to send its totals to the Secretary of State.

On Nov. 23, the state Board of Canvassers meet to conduct another review of the totals and hear more challenges. The board then certifies those votes and approves the electors for the Electoral College.

Michigan is required by law to certify its votes on Dec. 8 or have Congress involved if they’re disputed.

On Dec. 14, Michigan’s 16 electors meet to vote for the candidates their names represented on the ballot. According to state law, electors are required to vote for the candidate they represent or they risk being removed and replaced. Once those votes are cast, they’re sent to Congress on Jan. 6 to be certified and made official in the Senate.

