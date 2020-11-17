Michigan Court of Appeals rejects lawsuit requesting delay of election certification in Wayne County

DETROIT – The Wayne County Board of Canvassers will move forward with certifying election votes after the Michigan Court of Appeals rejected a request to delay certification.

The lawsuit, filed by a group of Republican challengers, asked the court to require an independent audit of votes cast by people in Wayne County. This is separate from the audit by the county’s Board of Canvassers.

The lawsuit was based on allegations of fraud, surrounding the count at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

On Friday, a Wayne County Circuit Court judge denied the audit request, saying the lawsuit was “incorrect and not credible.” Lawyers appealed and were rejected on Monday.

The state Court of Appeals said it wasn’t convinced the Wayne County judge made a mistake by refusing to stop the work of county canvassers. That means efforts to stop the certification of Detroit area votes hit a road block.

Republican challengers observing the counting of absentee ballots at TCF Center claimed fraud in favor of Joe Biden, who won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers will meet Tuesday afternoon to vote on certifying election results.