All eyes on Michigan -- Board of State Canvassers to decide if election results will be certified

DETROIT – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is set to meet Monday to decide whether Michigan’s election results will be certified.

It follows a contentious and controversial certification in Wayne County as the Trump Campaign continues to push unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Republican Party leaders asked the Michigan Board of State Canvassers to delay certification two weeks to look into irregularities. Normal Shinkle, one of the two Republican members on the board, has already indicated he would vote against certification.

The vote to certify Michigan’s election results comes nearly three weeks since Election Day.

Despite Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump by hundreds of thousands of votes, House Speaker Lee Chatfield spoke of the believed dangers that could follow a split decision on the Michigan Board of State Canvassers.

“If they didn’t have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan,” Chatfield said. “It’s never occurred before.”

This isn’t true. It has happened before and there are court documents to prove it.

“In 2005 the Board of Canvassers deadlocked on certifying a ballot proposal’s petitions. The Court affirmed that the Board’s duties are ministerial and it must certify. It did,” Michigan Sen. Jeremy Moss tweeted Sunday. “GOP leaders know this, instead choosing to sow doubt.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was on CNN Sunday, where she insisted the certification will happen because of the law.

“I think it’s ill-advised to use words like constitutional crisis,” Benson said. “There’s a court in place that can then enforce the law and there’s again lots of other protocols in place in multiple ways to continue to ensure that the very clear will of the voters -- not just in the presidential race but several other races -- is affirmed in the certification process.”

RELATED: Experts say next step of certifying Michigan votes is ‘simple’ process

“There’s no legal path to stop certification. If Board members refuse, it goes straight to the court and they will be ordered to certify,” Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer tweeted Sunday. “The only way Republicans could accomplish their goal is if there is a new law passed giving the MI Legislature the power to choose electors.”

Bayer called the tactic a “Desperate stall.”

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in in less than 60 days. United States Presidential Inauguration takes place Jan. 20.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday morning Republican and Michigan House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, talked about the possibility of a “constitutional crisis” ahead of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers scheduled Monday meeting to certify election results.

READ MORE