Republican leaders ask Michigan Board of State Canvassers to delay certification of election results

DETROIT – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox penned a joint letter dated today to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers asking to delay the certification of election results for two weeks.

The period would allow for a full audit and investigation into potential voter fraud. Since the presidential election Republican leaders have made allegations of voter fraud without substantial evidence.

“This board faces a stark choice: it can either ignore numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities, leaving the distrust and sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters to fester for years; or it can adjourn for fourteen days to allow for a full audit and investigation into those anomalies and irregularities before certifying the results of the 2020 General Election, allowing all Michiganders to have confidence in the results,” read the letter.

The letter was sent only a day after Michigan Republican leaders met with President Donald Trump.

Both Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield were invited to the White House on Friday as part of Trump’s effort to overturn results in the election he lost.

After the meeting both leaders issued a joint letter noting that the meeting with the president was on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

“We used our time in the White House to deliver a letter to President Trump making clear our support for additional federal funds to help Michigan in the fight against COVID-19. We have since sent the same correspondence to congressional leaders,” said Shirkey and Chatfield in the joint statement.

While returning from Washington, DC today Shirkey avoided answering questions from the press.

Sen. Shirkey back from his trip to DC. He didn’t answer any questions from press or activists. The next video will be up in a second. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/qUMYjSr35H — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) November 21, 2020

My joint letter with @GOPChairwoman to the Members of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers. https://t.co/OGJLJVTDRq — Laura Cox (@MIGOPChair) November 21, 2020

