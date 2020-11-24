Michigan’s election results certified; Presidential transition begins

LANSING, Mich. – Eight-hundred people signed up to speak and thousands watched as the Michigan Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing to vote on whether to certify election results.

Outside the meeting was a drive-by rally urging the votes to be certified.

The series of events surrounding the process started last week at a Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting where the two GOP members initially voted not to certify the county’s results and then voted to certify.

READ: Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify November election result

READ: Leaders react after board certifies President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Michigan

Read: Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump’s GOP overtures

Monday, the two Democrat members and one GOP member on the state board voted to certify, while the other GOP member abstained.

After Michigan certified, the Biden campaign received a letter from the General Services Administration (GSA) that the Trump Administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.

The GSA has ascertained that Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from President Donald Trump’s administration.

An official said Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump’s efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.

Read more: Board ends controversy over Michigan election after certifying results

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers ended the controversy over the November election Monday afternoon.

It voted 3-0 to certify the election results with one abstention.

There were circulating rumors that both Republican Board of State Canvassers members were considering voting no and delaying the certification. That did not happen.

Click here to read more.