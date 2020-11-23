Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify November election results

DETROIT – After a long afternoon of public comment and deliberation the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify the November election results.

The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed the results on a 3-0 vote with one abstention.

Shortly after news of the board certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Michigan spread leaders statewide issued statements in response.

“I commend the three members of the State Board of Canvassers who voted to follow the law and certify the 2020 election results today. The people of Michigan have spoken. President-elect Biden won the State of Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and he will be our next president on January 20th. I also want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the local clerks across Michigan who made sure this year’s election was free, fair and secure, and the voters who turned out in record numbers to make their voices heard. Now, it’s time to put this election behind us and come together as a state to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19, ” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox penned a joint letter over the weekend to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers asking to delay the certification of election results for two weeks.

The period would have allowed for a full audit and investigation into potential voter fraud. Since the presidential election Republican leaders have made allegations of voter fraud without substantial evidence.

Today Cox issued a statement reiterating her remarks before the election results were officially certified.

“I am asking you to consider delaying certification. There are too many questions that need to be answered regarding this election. Too many numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities. We need to remove the distrust and sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters in place. This vote will be certified, and the will of the people will be upheld. But we need to ensure there is a fair and accurate vote count first. This election had its issues. At every step this election process has been stacked against Republicans. Starting with the challenger process,” said Cox in the statement.

