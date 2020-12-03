Rudy Giuliani pushes Michigan election fraud claims in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – While supporters of President Donald Trump stood outside the Michigan House office building, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani testified before Michigan House on Wednesday, claiming massive voter fraud in Detroit.

Giuliani brought with him witnesses, who signed affidavits that have already been presented in court in Trump campaign lawsuits and have been dismissed or pulled by the campaign.

The Michigan Senate held a similar hearing on Tuesday.

Michigan House Republications made it clear that Wednesday’s hearing was not about overturning election results in Michigan, but about listening to people who claimed they saw irregularities at the TCF Center in Detroit.

Disputing President Donald Trump’s persistent, baseless claims, Attorney General William Barr declared Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Barr’s comments, in an interview with the The Associated Press, contradict the concerted effort by Trump, his boss, to subvert the results of last month’s voting and block President-elect Joe Biden from taking his place in the White House.

