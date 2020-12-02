President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani testifies before Michigan House in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – The Donald Trump campaign sent attorney Rudy Giuliani to Michigan’s capitol on Wednesday to testify before the Michigan House. He is raising questions about the election process, even though the state’s results have already been certified.

UPDATE: Giuliani to Republicans: Pressure Legislature on Biden win

Michigan is one of the battleground states that the Trump campaign has been targeting. The campaign is also asking Wisconsin’s Supreme Court to disqualify more than 220,000 votes in heavily-Democratic counties.

The Wisconsin governor told the court that the request is an “assault on democracy.” In Georgia, officials said a recount requested by the president should be finished by midnight on Wednesday night.

READ: Michigan Legislature to hear from Rudy Giuliani Wednesday evening on 2020 election

So far, the Trump campaign has not had any success with the legal challenge it has filed. It’s unclear if Giuliani will be bringing new information and accusations or whether it will be a rehash of what’s already been tried and not gone anywhere.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

Disputing President Donald Trump’s persistent, baseless claims, Attorney General William Barr declared Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Barr’s comments, in an interview with the The Associated Press, contradict the concerted effort by Trump, his boss, to subvert the results of last month’s voting and block President-elect Joe Biden from taking his place in the White House.

Click here to read more.