Michigan legislature to hear from Rudy Giuliani Wednesday evening on 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan House Oversight Committee will be hearing from Rudy Giuliani Wednesday evening on allegations of election fraud in Michigan.

Giuliani has made a series of allegations about the 2020 election that have not been backed by evidence or data. Additionally, President Donald Trump’s campaign’s lawsuits in the state have not been successful.

The legislature has two committees listening to claims about election irregularities.

The Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing Tuesday that went on for hours where those who identified as GOP poll watchers made claims about the vote counting process at the TCF Center -- claims which have either appeared in lawsuits that have already been dismissed or similar to claims that have been debunked.

The Michigan House committee will hold a similar hearing Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson weighed in on the hearing: “No actual evidence of any wrongdoing was presented, despite repeated questions requesting such evidence from lawmakers. Instead we saw a regurgitation of vague accusations based on a lack of knowledge of election procedure and widely debunked conspiracy theories.”

Wednesday’s meeting is taking place at 6 p.m. at the Anderson House Office Building in Lansing. Streaming video of Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing can be seen here.

Watch the full report in the video posted above.