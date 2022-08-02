LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Michigan primary election results with Devin Scillian

When polls close tonight in Metro Detroit, Local 4 is the place to be to track all of the results as they come into the newsroom.

Join Devin Scillian and a slew of special guests starting at 8 p.m. -- when polls are closing in Metro Detroit -- to break down the important races and results as they are reported by precinct.

You can watch the live election coverage in the video player below, or stream it live on your Smart TV using Local 4+, which is free to download and available on most Smart TV devices, like Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast.

The live election show will start at 8 p.m. and run until 10 p.m., but stay tuned for Local 4 News at 10 and 11 p.m. -- stream it in the player below: