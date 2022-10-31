58º

Decision 2022

Election results for Michigan State House races on Nov. 8, 2022

LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan.

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Michigan State House races on Nov. 8, 2022.

Michigan State House Election Results

MI State House District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Tyrone Carter *(D)
00%
Paula Campbell (R)
00%
Donnie Love (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Tullio Liberati *(D)
00%
Michael D'Onofrio (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Ginger Shearer (R)
00%
Alabas Farhat (D)
00%

MI State House District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Karen Whitsett *(D)
00%
Tonya Wells (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Natalie Price (D)
00%
Paul Taros (R)
00%

MI State House District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Regina Weiss *(D)
00%
Charles Villerot (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike McFall (D)
00%
Robert Noble (R)
00%

MI State House District 9

Candidate

Votes

%

Abraham Aiyash *(D)
00%
Michele Lundgren (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 10

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Tate *(D)
00%
Mark Corcoran (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 11

Candidate

Votes

%

Veronica Paiz (D)
00%
Mark Foster (R)
00%

MI State House District 12

Candidate

Votes

%

Kimberly Edwards (D)
00%
Diane Saber (R)
00%
Gregory Creswell (L)
00%

MI State House District 13

Candidate

Votes

%

Lori Stone *(D)
00%
Ronald Singer (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 14

Candidate

Votes

%

Donavan McKinney (D)
00%
Wendy Watters (R)
00%
Jeff Sparling (G)
00%

MI State House District 15

Candidate

Votes

%

Erin Byrnes (D)
00%
Steven Mackie (R)
00%

MI State House District 16

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie Young *(D)
00%
Keith Jones (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 17

Candidate

Votes

%

Laurie Pohutsky *(D)
00%
Penny Crider (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 18

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendy Webster Jackson (R)
00%
Jason Hoskins (D)
00%

MI State House District 19

Candidate

Votes

%

Samantha Steckloff *(D)
00%
Anthony Paesano (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 20

Candidate

Votes

%

Noah Arbit (D)
00%
Albert Mansour (R)
00%

MI State House District 21

Candidate

Votes

%

Kelly Breen *(D)
00%
David Staudt (R)
00%
James Young (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 22

Candidate

Votes

%

Matt Koleszar *(D)
00%
Cathryn Neracher (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Jason Morgan (D)
00%
Richard Sharland (R)
00%

MI State House District 24

Candidate

Votes

%

Ranjeev Puri *(D)
00%
John Anthony (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 25

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Coleman *(D)
00%
Scott Barlow (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 26

Candidate

Votes

%

Dylan Wegela (D)
00%
James Townsend (R)
00%

MI State House District 27

Candidate

Votes

%

Bob Howey (R)
00%
Jaime Churches (D)
00%

MI State House District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Jamie Thompson (R)
00%
Robert Kull (D)
00%

MI State House District 29

Candidate

Votes

%

Alex Garza *(D)
00%
James DeSana (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 30

Candidate

Votes

%

William Bruck (R)
00%
Suzanne Jennens (D)
00%

MI State House District 31

Candidate

Votes

%

Dale Biniecki (R)
00%
Reggie Miller (D)
00%

MI State House District 32

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmie Wilson (D)
00%
Martin Church (R)
00%

MI State House District 33

Candidate

Votes

%

Felicia Brabec *(D)
00%
Robert Borer (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 34

Candidate

Votes

%

Dale Zorn (R)
00%
John Dahlgren (D)
00%

MI State House District 35

Candidate

Votes

%

Andrew Fink *(R)
00%
Andrew Watkins (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 36

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve Carra *(R)
00%
Roger Williams (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 37

Candidate

Votes

%

Brad Paquette *(R)
00%
Naomi Ludman (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 38

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Whiteford (R)
00%
Joey Andrews (D)
00%

MI State House District 39

Candidate

Votes

%

Pauline Wendzel *(R)
00%
Jared Polonowski (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 40

Candidate

Votes

%

Christine Morse *(D)
00%
Kelly Sackett (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 41

Candidate

Votes

%

Julie Rogers *(D)
00%
Terry Haines (R)
00%
Rafael Wolf (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 42

Candidate

Votes

%

Matt Hall *(R)
00%
Justin Mendoza (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 43

Candidate

Votes

%

Rachelle Smit (R)
00%
Mark Ludwig (D)
00%

MI State House District 44

Candidate

Votes

%

Jim Haadsma *(D)
00%
Dave Morgan (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 45

Candidate

Votes

%

Sarah Lightner *(R)
00%
Ron Hawkins (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 46

Candidate

Votes

%

Kathy Schmaltz (R)
00%
Maurice Imhoff (D)
00%

MI State House District 47

Candidate

Votes

%

Carrie Rheingans (D)
00%
Tina Bednarski-Lynch (R)
00%

MI State House District 48

Candidate

Votes

%

Jennifer Conlin (D)
00%
Jason Woolford (R)
00%
Eric Borregard (G)
00%

MI State House District 49

Candidate

Votes

%

Ann Bollin *(R)
00%
Christina Kafkakis (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 50

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Bezotte *(R)
00%
Glen Miller (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 51

Candidate

Votes

%

Matt Maddock *(R)
00%
Sarah May-Seward (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 52

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Harris *(R)
00%
Robin McGregor (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 53

Candidate

Votes

%

Brenda Carter *(D)
00%
Anthony Bartolotta (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 54

Candidate

Votes

%

Shadia Martini (D)
00%
Donni Steele (R)
00%

MI State House District 55

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Tisdel *(R)
00%
Patricia Bernard (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 56

Candidate

Votes

%

Sharon MacDonell (D)
00%
Mark Gunn (R)
00%

MI State House District 57

Candidate

Votes

%

Aisha Farooqi (D)
00%
Thomas Kuhn (R)
00%

MI State House District 58

Candidate

Votes

%

Nate Shannon *(D)
00%
Michelle Smith (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 59

Candidate

Votes

%

Douglas Wozniak (R)
00%
James Diez (D)
00%

MI State House District 60

Candidate

Votes

%

Linda Clor (D)
00%
Joseph Aragona (R)
00%

MI State House District 61

Candidate

Votes

%

Denise Mentzer (D)
00%
Mike Aiello (R)
00%

MI State House District 62

Candidate

Votes

%

Alicia St Germaine (R)
00%
Michael Brooks (D)
00%

MI State House District 63

Candidate

Votes

%

Jay DeBoyer (R)
00%
Kelly Noland (D)
00%

MI State House District 64

Candidate

Votes

%

Andrew Beeler *(R)
00%
Charles Howell (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 65

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Lingeman (D)
00%
Jaime Greene (R)
00%

MI State House District 66

Candidate

Votes

%

Emily Busch (D)
00%
Josh Schriver (R)
00%

MI State House District 67

Candidate

Votes

%

Phil Green *(R)
00%
Brian LaJoie (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 68

Candidate

Votes

%

David Martin *(R)
00%
Cheri Hardmon (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 69

Candidate

Votes

%

Jasper Martus (D)
00%
Jesse Couch (R)
00%
Adam Childress (L)
00%

MI State House District 70

Candidate

Votes

%

Cynthia Neeley *(D)
00%
Tim Butler (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 71

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Zacharda (D)
00%
Brian BeGole (R)
00%

MI State House District 72

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Mueller *(R)
00%
Stacy Taylor (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 73

Candidate

Votes

%

Julie Brixie *(D)
00%
Norm Shinkle (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 74

Candidate

Votes

%

Kara Hope *(D)
00%
Jennifer Sokol (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 75

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Stewart (R)
00%
Penelope Tsernoglou (D)
00%

MI State House District 76

Candidate

Votes

%

Angela Witwer *(D)
00%
Jeremy Whittum (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 77

Candidate

Votes

%

Emily Dievendorf (D)
00%
John Magoola (R)
00%

MI State House District 78

Candidate

Votes

%

Gina Johnsen (R)
00%
Leah Groves (D)
00%

MI State House District 79

Candidate

Votes

%

Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington (D)
00%
Angela Rigas (R)
00%

MI State House District 80

Candidate

Votes

%

Phil Skaggs (D)
00%
Jeffrey Johnson (R)
00%

MI State House District 81

Candidate

Votes

%

Rachel Hood *(D)
00%
Lynn Afendoulis (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 82

Candidate

Votes

%

Kristian Grant (D)
00%
Ryan Malinoski (R)
00%
Gerard Akkerhuis (G)
00%

MI State House District 83

Candidate

Votes

%

John Fitzgerald (D)
00%
Lisa DeKryger (R)
00%
Alex Avery (L)
00%

MI State House District 84

Candidate

Votes

%

Carol Glanville *(D)
00%
Mike Milanowski (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 85

Candidate

Votes

%

Bradley Slagh *(R)
00%
Todd Avery (D)
00%
Greg Parlmer (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 86

Candidate

Votes

%

Nancy De Boer (R)
00%
Larry Jackson (D)
00%

MI State House District 87

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Haueisen (R)
00%
Will Snyder (D)
00%

MI State House District 88

Candidate

Votes

%

Greg VanWoerkom *(R)
00%
Christine Baker (D)
00%
Marv Bolthouse (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 89

Candidate

Votes

%

Luke Meerman *(R)
00%
Sharon McConnon (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 90

Candidate

Votes

%

Bryan Posthumus *(R)
00%
Meagan Hintz (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 91

Candidate

Votes

%

Pat Outman *(R)
00%
Tammy DeVries (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 92

Candidate

Votes

%

Anthony Feig (D)
00%
Jerry Neyer (R)
00%
Gregory Black (L)
00%

MI State House District 93

Candidate

Votes

%

Graham Filler *(R)
00%
Jeffrey Lockwood (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 94

Candidate

Votes

%

Amos O'Neal *(D)
00%
James Shepler (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 95

Candidate

Votes

%

Matthew Dawson (D)
00%
Bill Schuette (R)
00%

MI State House District 96

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy Beson *(R)
00%
Kim Coonan (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 97

Candidate

Votes

%

Matthew Bierlein (R)
00%
Paul Whitney (D)
00%

MI State House District 98

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Mroczek (D)
00%
Gregory Alexander (R)
00%

MI State House District 99

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Hoadley (R)
00%
Kenneth Kish (D)
00%

MI State House District 100

Candidate

Votes

%

Tom Kunse (R)
00%
Nate Bailey (D)
00%

MI State House District 101

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph Fox (R)
00%
Amanda Siggins (D)
00%

MI State House District 102

Candidate

Votes

%

Curt VanderWall (R)
00%
Brian Hosticka (D)
00%

MI State House District 103

Candidate

Votes

%

Jack O'Malley *(R)
00%
Betsy Coffia (D)
00%
Courtney Evans (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 104

Candidate

Votes

%

John Roth *(R)
00%
Cathy Albro (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 105

Candidate

Votes

%

Ken Borton *(R)
00%
Adam Wojdan (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State House District 106

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie Fielder (D)
00%
Cam Cavitt (R)
00%

MI State House District 107

Candidate

Votes

%

Neil Friske (R)
00%
Jodi Decker (D)
00%

MI State House District 108

Candidate

Votes

%

David Prestin (R)
00%
Chris Lopez (D)
00%

MI State House District 109

Candidate

Votes

%

Melody Wagner (R)
00%
Jenn Hill (D)
00%

MI State House District 110

Candidate

Votes

%

Gregory Markkanen *(R)
00%
Casey VerBerkmoes (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan General Election 2022

