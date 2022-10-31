Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Michigan State House races on Nov. 8, 2022.
Michigan State House Election Results
Votes
%
Tyrone Carter *(D)
Paula Campbell (R)
Donnie Love (L)
Tullio Liberati *(D)
Michael D'Onofrio (R)
Ginger Shearer (R)
Alabas Farhat (D)
Karen Whitsett *(D)
Tonya Wells (R)
Natalie Price (D)
Paul Taros (R)
Regina Weiss *(D)
Charles Villerot (R)
Mike McFall (D)
Robert Noble (R)
Abraham Aiyash *(D)
Michele Lundgren (R)
Joe Tate *(D)
Mark Corcoran (R)
Veronica Paiz (D)
Mark Foster (R)
Kimberly Edwards (D)
Diane Saber (R)
Gregory Creswell (L)
Lori Stone *(D)
Ronald Singer (R)
Donavan McKinney (D)
Wendy Watters (R)
Jeff Sparling (G)
Erin Byrnes (D)
Steven Mackie (R)
Stephanie Young *(D)
Keith Jones (R)
Laurie Pohutsky *(D)
Penny Crider (R)
Wendy Webster Jackson (R)
Jason Hoskins (D)
Samantha Steckloff *(D)
Anthony Paesano (R)
Noah Arbit (D)
Albert Mansour (R)
Kelly Breen *(D)
David Staudt (R)
James Young (L)
Matt Koleszar *(D)
Cathryn Neracher (R)
Jason Morgan (D)
Richard Sharland (R)
Ranjeev Puri *(D)
John Anthony (R)
Kevin Coleman *(D)
Scott Barlow (R)
Dylan Wegela (D)
James Townsend (R)
Bob Howey (R)
Jaime Churches (D)
Jamie Thompson (R)
Robert Kull (D)
Alex Garza *(D)
James DeSana (R)
William Bruck (R)
Suzanne Jennens (D)
Dale Biniecki (R)
Reggie Miller (D)
Jimmie Wilson (D)
Martin Church (R)
Felicia Brabec *(D)
Robert Borer (R)
Dale Zorn (R)
John Dahlgren (D)
Andrew Fink *(R)
Andrew Watkins (D)
Steve Carra *(R)
Roger Williams (D)
Brad Paquette *(R)
Naomi Ludman (D)
Kevin Whiteford (R)
Joey Andrews (D)
Pauline Wendzel *(R)
Jared Polonowski (D)
Christine Morse *(D)
Kelly Sackett (R)
Julie Rogers *(D)
Terry Haines (R)
Rafael Wolf (L)
Matt Hall *(R)
Justin Mendoza (D)
Rachelle Smit (R)
Mark Ludwig (D)
Jim Haadsma *(D)
Dave Morgan (R)
Sarah Lightner *(R)
Ron Hawkins (D)
Kathy Schmaltz (R)
Maurice Imhoff (D)
Carrie Rheingans (D)
Tina Bednarski-Lynch (R)
Jennifer Conlin (D)
Jason Woolford (R)
Eric Borregard (G)
Ann Bollin *(R)
Christina Kafkakis (D)
Robert Bezotte *(R)
Glen Miller (D)
Matt Maddock *(R)
Sarah May-Seward (D)
Mike Harris *(R)
Robin McGregor (D)
Brenda Carter *(D)
Anthony Bartolotta (R)
Shadia Martini (D)
Donni Steele (R)
Mark Tisdel *(R)
Patricia Bernard (D)
Sharon MacDonell (D)
Mark Gunn (R)
Aisha Farooqi (D)
Thomas Kuhn (R)
Nate Shannon *(D)
Michelle Smith (R)
Douglas Wozniak (R)
James Diez (D)
Linda Clor (D)
Joseph Aragona (R)
Denise Mentzer (D)
Mike Aiello (R)
Alicia St Germaine (R)
Michael Brooks (D)
Jay DeBoyer (R)
Kelly Noland (D)
Andrew Beeler *(R)
Charles Howell (D)
Mark Lingeman (D)
Jaime Greene (R)
Emily Busch (D)
Josh Schriver (R)
Phil Green *(R)
Brian LaJoie (D)
David Martin *(R)
Cheri Hardmon (D)
Jasper Martus (D)
Jesse Couch (R)
Adam Childress (L)
Cynthia Neeley *(D)
Tim Butler (R)
Mark Zacharda (D)
Brian BeGole (R)
Mike Mueller *(R)
Stacy Taylor (D)
Julie Brixie *(D)
Norm Shinkle (R)
Kara Hope *(D)
Jennifer Sokol (R)
Chris Stewart (R)
Penelope Tsernoglou (D)
Angela Witwer *(D)
Jeremy Whittum (R)
Emily Dievendorf (D)
John Magoola (R)
Gina Johnsen (R)
Leah Groves (D)
Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington (D)
Angela Rigas (R)
Phil Skaggs (D)
Jeffrey Johnson (R)
Rachel Hood *(D)
Lynn Afendoulis (R)
Kristian Grant (D)
Ryan Malinoski (R)
Gerard Akkerhuis (G)
John Fitzgerald (D)
Lisa DeKryger (R)
Alex Avery (L)
Carol Glanville *(D)
Mike Milanowski (R)
Bradley Slagh *(R)
Todd Avery (D)
Greg Parlmer (L)
Nancy De Boer (R)
Larry Jackson (D)
Michael Haueisen (R)
Will Snyder (D)
Greg VanWoerkom *(R)
Christine Baker (D)
Marv Bolthouse (L)
Luke Meerman *(R)
Sharon McConnon (D)
Bryan Posthumus *(R)
Meagan Hintz (D)
Pat Outman *(R)
Tammy DeVries (D)
Anthony Feig (D)
Jerry Neyer (R)
Gregory Black (L)
Graham Filler *(R)
Jeffrey Lockwood (D)
Amos O'Neal *(D)
James Shepler (R)
Matthew Dawson (D)
Bill Schuette (R)
Timothy Beson *(R)
Kim Coonan (D)
Matthew Bierlein (R)
Paul Whitney (D)
Robert Mroczek (D)
Gregory Alexander (R)
Mike Hoadley (R)
Kenneth Kish (D)
Tom Kunse (R)
Nate Bailey (D)
Joseph Fox (R)
Amanda Siggins (D)
Curt VanderWall (R)
Brian Hosticka (D)
Jack O'Malley *(R)
Betsy Coffia (D)
Courtney Evans (L)
John Roth *(R)
Cathy Albro (D)
Ken Borton *(R)
Adam Wojdan (D)
Marie Fielder (D)
Cam Cavitt (R)
Neil Friske (R)
Jodi Decker (D)
David Prestin (R)
Chris Lopez (D)
Melody Wagner (R)
Jenn Hill (D)
