Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Michigan State Senate races on Nov. 8, 2022.
Michigan State Senate Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
Erika Geiss *(D)
00%
Erik Soderquist (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Sylvia Santana *(D)
00%
Harry Sawicki (R)
00%
Larry Betts (W)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Stephanie Chang *(D)
00%
Linda Rayburn (W)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Houston James (R)
00%
Darrin Camilleri (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Dayna Polehanki *(D)
00%
Emily Bauman (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Ken Crider (R)
00%
Mary Cavanagh (D)
00%
Kimberly Givens (W)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Jeremy Moss *(D)
00%
Corinne Khederian (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Mallory McMorrow *(D)
00%
Brandon Simpson (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Michael Webber (R)
00%
Padma Kuppa (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Paul Wojno *(D)
00%
Paul Smith (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Mike MacDonald *(R)
00%
Veronica Klinefelt (D)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Kevin Hertel (D)
00%
Pamela Hornberger (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Rosemary Bayer *(D)
00%
Jason Rhines (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Sue Shink (D)
00%
Tim Golding (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Jeff Irwin *(D)
00%
Scott Price (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Joseph Bellino (R)
00%
Katybeth Davis (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Scott Starr (D)
00%
Jonathan Lindsey (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Thomas Albert (R)
00%
Kai Degraaf (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Sean McCann *(D)
00%
Tamara Mitchell (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Aric Nesbitt *(R)
00%
Kim Gane (D)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Sarah Anthony (D)
00%
Nkenge Robertson (R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Lana Theis *(R)
00%
Jordan Genso (D)
00%
Victoria McCasey (U)
00%
Jon Elgas (L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Jim Runestad *(R)
00%
Una Hepburn (D)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Ruth Johnson *(R)
00%
Theresa Fougnie (D)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Daniel Lauwers *(R)
00%
Bert Van Dyke (D)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Kevin Daley *(R)
00%
Charles Stadler (D)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Aaron Gardner (R)
00%
John Cherry (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Sam Singh (D)
00%
Daylen Howard (R)
00%
Matthew Shepard (U)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Winnie Brinks *(D)
00%
Tommy Brann (R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Mark Huizenga *(R)
00%
David LeGrand (D)
00%
Theodore Petzold (L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Roger Victory *(R)
00%
Kim Nagy (D)
00%
Jessica Fox (L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Jon Bumstead *(R)
00%
Terry Sabo (D)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Rick Outman *(R)
00%
Mark Bignell (D)
00%
Jay Gillotte (L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Roger Hauck (R)
00%
Christine Gerace (D)
00%
Becky McDonald (U)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Annette Glenn (R)
00%
Kristen McDonald Rivet (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Michele Hoitenga (R)
00%
Joel Sheltrown (D)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
John Damoose (R)
00%
Barbara Conley (D)
00%
Zachary Dean (L)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Edward McBroom *(R)
00%
John Braamse (D)
00%
Wade Roberts (G)
00%
*Incumbent