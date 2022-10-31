58º

Election results for Michigan State Senate races on Nov. 8, 2022

LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (Bill Pugliano, 2008 Getty Images)

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Michigan State Senate races on Nov. 8, 2022.

Michigan State Senate Election Results

MI State Senate District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Erika Geiss *(D)
00%
Erik Soderquist (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sylvia Santana *(D)
00%
Harry Sawicki (R)
00%
Larry Betts (W)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie Chang *(D)
00%
Linda Rayburn (W)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Houston James (R)
00%
Darrin Camilleri (D)
00%

MI State Senate District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Dayna Polehanki *(D)
00%
Emily Bauman (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Ken Crider (R)
00%
Mary Cavanagh (D)
00%
Kimberly Givens (W)
00%

MI State Senate District 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeremy Moss *(D)
00%
Corinne Khederian (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Mallory McMorrow *(D)
00%
Brandon Simpson (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 9

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Webber (R)
00%
Padma Kuppa (D)
00%

MI State Senate District 10

Candidate

Votes

%

Paul Wojno *(D)
00%
Paul Smith (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 11

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike MacDonald *(R)
00%
Veronica Klinefelt (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 12

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Hertel (D)
00%
Pamela Hornberger (R)
00%

MI State Senate District 13

Candidate

Votes

%

Rosemary Bayer *(D)
00%
Jason Rhines (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 14

Candidate

Votes

%

Sue Shink (D)
00%
Tim Golding (R)
00%

MI State Senate District 15

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeff Irwin *(D)
00%
Scott Price (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 16

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph Bellino (R)
00%
Katybeth Davis (D)
00%

MI State Senate District 17

Candidate

Votes

%

Scott Starr (D)
00%
Jonathan Lindsey (R)
00%

MI State Senate District 18

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas Albert (R)
00%
Kai Degraaf (D)
00%

MI State Senate District 19

Candidate

Votes

%

Sean McCann *(D)
00%
Tamara Mitchell (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 20

Candidate

Votes

%

Aric Nesbitt *(R)
00%
Kim Gane (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 21

Candidate

Votes

%

Sarah Anthony (D)
00%
Nkenge Robertson (R)
00%

MI State Senate District 22

Candidate

Votes

%

Lana Theis *(R)
00%
Jordan Genso (D)
00%
Victoria McCasey (U)
00%
Jon Elgas (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Jim Runestad *(R)
00%
Una Hepburn (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 24

Candidate

Votes

%

Ruth Johnson *(R)
00%
Theresa Fougnie (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 25

Candidate

Votes

%

Daniel Lauwers *(R)
00%
Bert Van Dyke (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 26

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Daley *(R)
00%
Charles Stadler (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 27

Candidate

Votes

%

Aaron Gardner (R)
00%
John Cherry (D)
00%

MI State Senate District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Sam Singh (D)
00%
Daylen Howard (R)
00%
Matthew Shepard (U)
00%

MI State Senate District 29

Candidate

Votes

%

Winnie Brinks *(D)
00%
Tommy Brann (R)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 30

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Huizenga *(R)
00%
David LeGrand (D)
00%
Theodore Petzold (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 31

Candidate

Votes

%

Roger Victory *(R)
00%
Kim Nagy (D)
00%
Jessica Fox (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 32

Candidate

Votes

%

Jon Bumstead *(R)
00%
Terry Sabo (D)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 33

Candidate

Votes

%

Rick Outman *(R)
00%
Mark Bignell (D)
00%
Jay Gillotte (L)
00%
*Incumbent

MI State Senate District 34

Candidate

Votes

%

Roger Hauck (R)
00%
Christine Gerace (D)
00%
Becky McDonald (U)
00%

MI State Senate District 35

Candidate

Votes

%

Annette Glenn (R)
00%
Kristen McDonald Rivet (D)
00%

MI State Senate District 36

Candidate

Votes

%

Michele Hoitenga (R)
00%
Joel Sheltrown (D)
00%

MI State Senate District 37

Candidate

Votes

%

John Damoose (R)
00%
Barbara Conley (D)
00%
Zachary Dean (L)
00%

MI State Senate District 38

Candidate

Votes

%

Edward McBroom *(R)
00%
John Braamse (D)
00%
Wade Roberts (G)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan General Election 2022

