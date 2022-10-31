Michigan election results for Armada on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Armada on Nov. 8, 2022.
Armada Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
Kristie Paterson
00%
Anne R. Porter
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Carrie Cercone
00%
Kevin Grand
00%
Sherrie Hill
00%
Cheryl Murray
00%
Stacey Wolak
00%
Shawn Wylin
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Patricia Gakstatter
00%
Susan Nieman
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yes
00%
No
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Yes
00%
No
00%