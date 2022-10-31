61º

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Armada on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Armada on Nov. 8, 2022.

Armada Election Results

Armada Treasurer

Candidate

Votes

%

Kristie Paterson
00%
Anne R. Porter
00%

Armada Area Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Carrie Cercone
00%
Kevin Grand
00%
Sherrie Hill
00%
Cheryl Murray
00%
Stacey Wolak
00%
Shawn Wylin
00%

Armada Area Schools Board (Partial)

Candidate

Votes

%

Patricia Gakstatter
00%
Susan Nieman
00%

Armada Twp. Advanced Life Support Services Millage

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Armada Twp. Board Members Proposal

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Armada Area Schools Bond

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Armada Area Schools Operating Millage

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Armada Area Schools Sinking Fund

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

