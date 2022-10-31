60º

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022

Tags: Detroit Election Results, Michigan Election Results, Wayne County Election Results, Michigan General Election 2022, Michigan Elections, Election Results, 2022 Elections, Detroit, Detroit Schools
Decision 2022. (WDIV)

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022.

Detroit Election Results

Detroit Community School District Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Monique Bryant
00%
Regina Ann Campbell
00%
Richard Carl Clement
00%
Patrice Sheree Douglas
00%
Bessie L. Harris
00%
Ridgeley Y. Hudson Jr.
00%
Deborah Hunter-Harvill
00%
Georgia Mae Lemmons
00%
LaMar D. Lemmons
00%
LaTrice McClendon
00%
Aliya Moore
00%
Jamaal Muhammad
00%
Reba Michelle Neely
00%
Angelique Peterson-Mayberry
00%
Ida Carol Simmons Short
00%
Iris A. Taylor
00%
John Telford
00%
Corletta J. Vaughn
00%

Find Results: Michigan General Election 2022

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.