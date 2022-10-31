62º

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Holly (Village) on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for the village of Holly on Nov. 8, 2022.

Holly (Village) Election Results

Holly Village President

Candidate

Votes

%

Ryan J. Delaney
00%
Debra Musgrave-Rood
00%

Holly Village Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Allsop
00%
April Brandon
00%
Patrick Feeney
00%
Amber Kier
00%
Richard Kinnamon
00%
John Lauve
00%
Ryan Shiel
00%
Daniel C. Wendel
00%
Buster Winebrenner
00%

Holly Area School District Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Gale K. Carpenter
00%
Liz Cunningham
00%
John Lauve
00%
Luke Murchie
00%
Lisa Oaks
00%
Jennifer Young
00%

Holly Village Public Safety Proposition

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

