Michigan election results for Macomb County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Macomb County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022.

Macomb County Commissioner Election Results

Macomb County Commissioner 1st District

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael E. LaBuhn (D)
00%
Don Brown (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 3rd District

Candidate

Votes

%

Ken Reid (D)
00%
Sylvia Grot (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 4th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Gary E. Cynowa (D)
00%
Joe Sabatini (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 5th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Mijac (D)
00%
Don VanSyckel (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 6th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Carole Chi (D)
00%
Joseph V. Romano (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 8th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Antoinette Wallace (D)
00%
Lisa Valerio-Nowc (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 9th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Dana Camphous-Peterson (D)
00%
Barbara Zinner (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 10th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Harold L. Haugh (D)
00%
Adam Shane Pelt (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 11th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Mai Xiong (D)
00%
Clifford Frost (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 12th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Michelle Nard (D)
00%
Bill Clift (R)
00%

Macomb County Commissioner 13th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Sarah Ann Lucido (D)
00%
Randell J. Shafer (R)
00%

