Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Livingston County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Livingston County Commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022.

Livingston County Commissioner Election Results

Livingston County Commissioner 1st District

Candidate

Votes

%

Michelle L. Spisz (D)
00%
Douglas G. Helzerman (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 2nd District

Candidate

Votes

%

Lisa Wojciechowski (D)
00%
Dave Domas (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 3rd District

Candidate

Votes

%

Lori Cowan (D)
00%
Frank Sample (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 4th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Amelia Purdy-Ketchum (D)
00%
Wes Nakagiri (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 5th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Kasey Helton (D)
00%
Jay R. Drick (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 6th District

Candidate

Votes

%

C. Lorrie McMahon (D)
00%
Roger Deaton (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 7th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Caitlyn Perry Dial (D)
00%
Martin Smith (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 8th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Amber S. Bismack (D)
00%
Nick Fiani (R)
00%

Livingston County Commissioner 9th District

Candidate

Votes

%

Christine Kaczkowski (D)
00%
Jay Gross (R)
00%

