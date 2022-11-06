Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8

The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting.

Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:

What time do polls open and close in Michigan?

In-person voting will be available in every jurisdiction. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote in Michigan?

The Michigan Voter Information Center can help you determine whether you are registered to vote, where you cast your ballot on Election Day and where your local clerk’s office is located. Registered Michigan voters who have moved within 60 days of the election may still vote at their previous address if they did not register to vote at their new address by the close of registration for this election.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct. The Voter Identification Card is for your reference and is not required to vote. If you did not receive or lost the Voter Identification Card, call your local Clerk for a replacement or visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration status.

Can I wear election-related clothing to the polls?

Michigan has prohibited the practice of displaying election-related materials at the polls for decades. This includes clothing and buttons as well as materials such as pamphlets, fliers and stickers. You cannot display such items in the polling place or within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place. If you go to the polls with a shirt or button bearing election-related images or slogans, you will be asked to cover or remove it.

How to find your sample ballot

You can look up all of your voting information, including precinct or clerk location and sample ballot, at the Michigan Voter Information Center here.

Voting absentee? When do I need to deliver my ballot?

Your completed absentee ballot should be received by your city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can submit by mail, or by hand-delivering the ballot to your clerk’s office or their drop box. If you are returning your ballot within two weeks of election day, we recommend hand-delivering your ballot to avoid possible postal delays.

Did my ballot arrive?

All registered voters can track their ballot by looking up their information in the voter information section of this website.

What if I have an emergency on Election Day?

If an emergency, like a sudden illness or family death prevents you from reaching the polls on Election Day, you may request an emergency absent voter ballot.

Requests for an emergency ballot must be submitted after the deadline for regular absent voter ballots has passed but before 4 p.m. on Election Day.

The emergency must have occurred at a time which made it impossible for you to apply for a regular absent voter ballot. Please contact your local clerk for more information about emergency absent voter ballots.

I submitted my ballot. Can I change my vote?

If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk.

The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will pick it up in person at the clerk’s office.

This request must be received by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot that has been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 10 a.m. the Monday prior to the election. An absentee ballot that has not been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election.

If a voter has not returned his or her ballot, the voter can surrender the ballot or sign a statement stating that the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

Contact information about your clerk can be found in the voter information section of this website.

How can I find results for the election?

You can track results once polls close right here, or use the dropdown menu below.

Also see: Michigan general election 2022: What to expect on election night, results