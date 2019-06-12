18 best high schools in Metro Detroit, according to US News & World Report

Where can you find the best high schools in Metro Detroit?

U.S. News & World Report announced the 2019 Best High Schools by Metro Area rankings, which span 933 metro areas in the country. Schools are grouped within their respective metro areas, using the same methodology as the 2019 Best High Schools national rankings that were published on April 30 of this year.

"We've heard from students, parents and school officials that they're interested in seeing how their school compares with others in the community," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "With these new rankings, residents in more than 900 metro areas nationwide can see which local schools are succeeding at educating and graduating their students."

Here are the top ranked high school in Metro Detroit:

1. International Academy of Macomb (Chippewa Valley Schools)

2. International Academy (Oakland Schools - Bloomfield Hills)

3. Rochester Adams High Schools

4. Troy High School

5. Northville High School

6. Ernest W. Seaholm High School (Birmingham Public Schools)

7. Novi High School

8. Stoney Creek High School (Rochester Hills)

9. Grosse Pointe South High Schools

10. University High School Academy (Southfield Public School District)

11. Athens High School (Troy School District)

12. Grosse Pointe North High School

13. Canton High School

14. Bloomfield Hills High Schools

15. Wylie E. Groves High School (Birmingham Public Schools)

16. Salem High School (Plymouth-Canton)

17. Walled Lake Northern High School

18. Plymouth High School

See the full list here.

Perspective:

We get a lot of these types of lists and we think it's at least interesting to share, but it's only one indicator. There are great schools with great teachers and motivated students in districts across Michigan, but you may not see them on this list.

Also take into account that whoever creates these rankings are not local. For instance, to rank Plymouth, Canton and Salem high schools differently makes no sense, considering students at these high schools share one big educational campus and attend all three schools.

