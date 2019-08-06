Check the list: Report ranks 25 best Michigan school districts

A new report ranks the best school districts in Michigan heading into the 2019-2020 school year.

Niche released their 2020 best school rankings this week, looking at the top schools and top districts in every state.

"The 2020 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

Here are the top 25 school districts in Michigan, according to Niche:

1. Novi Community School District

2. Troy School District

3. Bloomfield Hills Schools

4. Grosse Pointe Public Schools

5. Northville Public Schools

6. Saline Area Schools

7. Birmingham Public Schools

8. Okemos Public Schools

9. Rochester Community School District

10. Forest Hills Public Schools

11. Ann Arbor Public Schools

12. East Grand Rapids Public Schools

13. St. Joseph Public Schools

14. Oakland Schools (Waterford)

15. Portage Public Schools

16. West Ottawa Public Schools

17. Brighton Area Schools

18. Spring Lake Public Schools

19. Lake Orion Community Schools

20. Midland Public Schools

21. Haslett Public Schools

22. Chelsea School District

23. West Bloomfield School District

24. North Muskegon Public Schools

25. Grosse Ile Township Schools

Check out the full list from Niche right here.

