3 Metro Detroit high schools ranked among top 70 in US

Three high schools in Metro Detroit are ranked among the top public high schools in the country.

Niche released their 2020 best schools list, ranking the best schools and districts around the country heading into the new school year.

Here's where Michigan high schools ranked in the top 100:

56. International Academy (Bloomfield Hills)

63. International Academy (Oakland Schools)

69. Troy High School

The top ranked schools in the country were:

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (Virginia)

2. Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

3. Walter Payton College Prep (Chicago)

4. Stuyvesant High School (New York)

5. Bergen County Academies (New Jersey)

Check out the full list of top public high schools here.

