25 best elementary schools in Michigan

Where can you find the best elementary schools in Michigan?

Niche released their comprehensive list of the best schools in the country, breaking down every state as we head into the 2019-2020 school year.

"The 2020 Best Public Elementary Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings, and the overall quality of the school district."

You'll notice a majority of the list is made up of schools from Troy, Grosse Pointe and Novi school districts.

Here's a look at the top 25 ranked elementary schools in Michigan:

1. Wass Elementary School (Troy)

2. Novi Woods Elementary School

3. Stevens T. Mason Elementary School (Grosse Pointe)

4. Leonard Elementary School (Troy)

5. Village Oaks Elementary School (Novi)

6. Hamilton Elementary School (Troy)

7. Schroeder Elementary School (Troy)

8. Ferry Elementary School (Grosse Pointe)

9. Martell Elementary School (Troy)

10. Orchard Hills Elementary School (Novi)

11. Amerman Elementary School (Northville)

12. Okemos Public Montessori School at Central

13. Wattles Elementary School (Troy)

14. Parkview Elementary School (Novi)

15. Deerfield Elementary School (Novi)

16. Moraine Elementary School (Northville)

17. Lewis Marie Elementary School (Grosse Pointe)

18. Kerby Elementary School (Grosse Pointe)

19. Thornton Creek Elementary School (Northville)

20. Hiawatha Elementary School (Okemos)

21. Eagle Crest Charter Academy (Holland)

22. Robert Trombly Elementary School (Grosse Pointe)

23. Costello Elementary School (Troy)

24. Barnard Elementary School (Troy)

25. Winchester Elementary School (Northville)

