Whether you’re a fan of “Star Wars” or not, we’re sure you have fallen prey to the baby Yoda craze that is sweeping social media.

These memes depict a character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” usually doing something cute and innocent.

The live-action series about a bounty hunter is a hit for the recently launched streaming service, and a lot of its popularity is owed to baby Yoda, who is one of the characters on the show.

While this character’s name has not been released or mentioned in the show, it is known as “the child” - and fans of the Disney+ series were quick to point out his resemblance to the small, green Jedi master.

Since then, fans have been spouting their love for the adorable alien on social media. Thus, the baby Yoda craze was born, but we’re not complaining.

Well, we’ve scoured the web looking for the best baby Yoda memes the internet had to offer. Even if you prefer baby Groot, these memes are sure to make you laugh.

We know the internet is full of other baby Yoda memes, so share your favorite in the comments below. We may even add it to our story!