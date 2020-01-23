Music history: 25 albums celebrating 25th anniversaries in 2020
Records released in 1995
DETROIT – Many artists’ careers were just getting started in the mid-90s.
While some performers were only on their second or third albums in 1995, others released their last records that year.
Check out these albums that celebrated 25th anniversaries this year:
Balance -- Van Halen
10th studio album
Released: Jan. 24, 1995
The Bends -- Radiohead
Second studio album
Released: March 13, 1995
Me Against the World -- Tupac
Third studio album
Released: March 14, 1995
The Infamous -- Mobb Deep
Second studio album
Released: April 25, 1995
The Road Goes on Forever -- The Highwaymen
Third studio album
Released: April 4, 1995
All I Need to Know -- Kenny Chesney
Second studio album
Released: June 13, 1995
HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1 -- Michael Jackson
Ninth studio album
Released: June 20, 1995
A Northern Soul -- The Verve
Second studio album
Released: June 20, 1995
Dreaming of You -- Selena
Fifth studio album
Released: July 18, 1995
E. 1999 Eternal -- Bone Thugs n Harmony
Second studio album
Released: July 25, 1995
Garbage -- Garbage
First studio album
Released: Aug. 15, 1995
One Hot Minute -- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Sixth studio album
Released: Sept. 12, 1995
All I Want -- Tim McGraw
Third studio album
Released: Sept. 19, 1995
The Gold Experience -- Prince
17th studio album
Released: Sept. 26, 1995
Washing Machine -- Sonic Youth
Ninth studio album
Released: Sept. 26, 1995
Ballbreaker -- AC/DC
13th studio album
Released: Sept. 26, 1995
(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? -- Oasis
Second studio album
Released: Oct. 2, 1995
Daydream -- Mariah Carey
Fifth studio album
Released: Oct. 3, 1995
Insomniac -- Green Day
Fourth studio album
Released: Oct. 10, 1995
Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness -- Smashing Pumpkins
Third studio album
Released: Oct. 23, 1995
Made in Heaven -- Queen
15th studio album
Released: Nov. 6, 1995
Alice in Chains -- Alice in Chains
Third studio album
Released: Nov. 7, 1995
Gangsta’s Paradise -- Coolio
Seventh studio album
Released: Nov. 21, 1995
Mr. Smith -- LL Cool J
Sixth studio album
Released: Nov. 21, 1995
Fresh Horses -- Garth Brooks
Seventh studio album
Released: Nov. 21, 1995
