Music history: 25 albums celebrating 25th anniversaries in 2020

DETROIT – Many artists’ careers were just getting started in the mid-90s.

While some performers were only on their second or third albums in 1995, others released their last records that year.

Check out these albums that celebrated 25th anniversaries this year:

Balance -- Van Halen

10th studio album

Released: Jan. 24, 1995

The Bends -- Radiohead

Second studio album

Released: March 13, 1995

Me Against the World -- Tupac

Third studio album

Released: March 14, 1995

The Infamous -- Mobb Deep

Second studio album

Released: April 25, 1995

The Road Goes on Forever -- The Highwaymen

Third studio album

Released: April 4, 1995

All I Need to Know -- Kenny Chesney

Second studio album

Released: June 13, 1995

HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1 -- Michael Jackson

Ninth studio album

Released: June 20, 1995

A Northern Soul -- The Verve

Second studio album

Released: June 20, 1995

Dreaming of You -- Selena

Fifth studio album

Released: July 18, 1995

E. 1999 Eternal -- Bone Thugs n Harmony

Second studio album

Released: July 25, 1995

Garbage -- Garbage

First studio album

Released: Aug. 15, 1995

One Hot Minute -- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sixth studio album

Released: Sept. 12, 1995

All I Want -- Tim McGraw

Third studio album

Released: Sept. 19, 1995

The Gold Experience -- Prince

17th studio album

Released: Sept. 26, 1995

Washing Machine -- Sonic Youth

Ninth studio album

Released: Sept. 26, 1995

Ballbreaker -- AC/DC

13th studio album

Released: Sept. 26, 1995

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? -- Oasis

Second studio album

Released: Oct. 2, 1995

Daydream -- Mariah Carey

Fifth studio album

Released: Oct. 3, 1995

Insomniac -- Green Day

Fourth studio album

Released: Oct. 10, 1995

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness -- Smashing Pumpkins

Third studio album

Released: Oct. 23, 1995

Made in Heaven -- Queen

15th studio album

Released: Nov. 6, 1995

Alice in Chains -- Alice in Chains

Third studio album

Released: Nov. 7, 1995

Gangsta’s Paradise -- Coolio

Seventh studio album

Released: Nov. 21, 1995

Mr. Smith -- LL Cool J

Sixth studio album

Released: Nov. 21, 1995

Fresh Horses -- Garth Brooks

Seventh studio album

Released: Nov. 21, 1995