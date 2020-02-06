Sonic the Hedgehog visits the famous Sterling Heights golden ring

Sonic the Hedgehog began his trip to Metro Detroit with a visit to the 35-foot golden ring along Hall Road in Sterling Heights.

A visit to the “Halo” is fitting for someone who has spent so much time trying to catch all those rings! Maybe he gets bonus points for this one -- we doubt the city of Sterling Heights will let him get away with it!

Sonic fans will have a few chances to meet the famous hedgehog this weekend as he makes his way around the area. He will be visiting fans at MJR Troy the morning of Saturday, Feb. 8 and he will be at the Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend on Saturday and Sunday afternoon on the TCF Bank Family Fun Stage. Fans are asked to post your photos on social media using the hashtag #SonicMovie.

Saturday, February 8

MJR Troy Grand Cinema -- 100 E. Maple Rd. – Troy, Michigan -- 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend -- TCF Bank Family Fun Stage -- Campus Martius Park – Detroit, Michigan -- 2:00 p.m.-2:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend -- TCF Bank Family Fun Stage -- Campus Martius Park – Detroit, Michigan -- 2:00 p.m.-2:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Paramount Pictures is promoting the upcoming film, “Sonic The Hedgehog,” based on the popular video game series. It opens on Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day, naturally ... ?).

Here’s the trailer: