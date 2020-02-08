Broadway in Detroit announces 6 productions and that Hamilton is returning

DETROIT – Broadway In Detroit announced the 6 productions that will share the spotlight in Broadway In Detroit’s 2020-21 Subscription Season.

The new musical, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, will be headlining. The other five subscription season shows include Disney’s Frozen, The Band’s Visit, The Cher Show, Hairspray and Mean Girls.

Broadway in Detroit also announced that Hamilton will return to Detroit and be offered as a priority purchase opportunity for subscribers.

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations opens the season at the Detroit Opera House starting in July and ending in August. It’s followed by Disney’s Frozen from August through September. The Band’s Visit runs from October through November.

The Cher Show is at the Fisher Theatre in December. Hairspray is at the Fisher Theatre in February 2021. Mean Girls is at the Fisher Theatre February 2021 through March 2021. Hamilton will be at the Fisher Theatre March 2021 through April 2021.

