21ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

21ºF

Entertainment

Barry, not Bernie: Garth Brooks fans mistake Lions ‘Sanders’ jersey for political statement

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Garth Brooks, Barry Sanders, Detroit, Bernie Sanders, Ford Field, Music, Country Music, Detroit Lions, Instagram
Garth Brooks wearing Barry Sanders jersey.
Garth Brooks wearing Barry Sanders jersey. (Garth Brooks Instagram)

DETROIT – Garth Brooks was not making a political statement when he rocked a Barry Sanders jersey at his Detroit concert last week.

But apparently, some of the singer’s fans don’t watch football.

Brooks posted a photo after his big show at Ford Field, featuring the Lions jersey he wore on stage, honoring Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders.

Fans lit up the Instagram post with comments, upset that Brooks was support “Bernie Sanders” in the 2020 election.

Comments ranged from, “No thanks! Trump 2020!” to “Sanders? Really? So out of touch!” to “Sanders? Don’t care about your politics. Love your music. Let’s keep politics and your entertainment separate.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 ***side note IDGAF about politics or...

Posted by Michelle Alexander on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

In the end, you can’t blame anyone for not watching the Lions.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: