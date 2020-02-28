Barry, not Bernie: Garth Brooks fans mistake Lions ‘Sanders’ jersey for political statement

DETROIT – Garth Brooks was not making a political statement when he rocked a Barry Sanders jersey at his Detroit concert last week.

But apparently, some of the singer’s fans don’t watch football.

Brooks posted a photo after his big show at Ford Field, featuring the Lions jersey he wore on stage, honoring Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders.

Fans lit up the Instagram post with comments, upset that Brooks was support “Bernie Sanders” in the 2020 election.

Comments ranged from, “No thanks! Trump 2020!” to “Sanders? Really? So out of touch!” to “Sanders? Don’t care about your politics. Love your music. Let’s keep politics and your entertainment separate.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 ***side note IDGAF about politics or... Posted by Michelle Alexander on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

In the end, you can’t blame anyone for not watching the Lions.