Friday Finds: New music to check out – March 6, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s some new music to get your weekend started.

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Here And Now -- Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney reminds us to take a minute to enjoy where we are on his new track “Here And Now.”

Chesney sings about all he has experienced and how none of it compares to where he is in the moment.

It’s a positive, upbeat track about embracing life and living no matter where we may be rather than waiting for the weekend or a better place.

“Here and now / Nowhere else in this world tonight / You and me, ain’t it good to be alive? / Ain’t no better place, ain’t no better time / Than here and now / Everybody’s waiting, but they’re waiting on what? / Better get to living, 'cause all we’ve got is here and now”

Chesney’s new album is due out May 1, and he will perform in Detroit on Aug. 15.

Drown -- Cameron Hayes

Cameron Hayes, a 21-year-old British artist, released a new single called “Drown.”

“I wanted to write something that reflected the point I was at in my life," she said. “The lyrics are a personification of the way I felt at the time through the metaphor of drowning.”

Her vocal skills showcased in this song and covers she’s shared on YouTube prove her to be a powerhouse with great potential.

“As I’m staring at the sky I think of all the the reasons why I feel so broken. / So here’s the last goodbye, lost in the water, falling under”

This song follows her 2019 debut “Chemical Love.” She is expected to release a debut EP over the next few months. She’s an artist to keep an eye on as she releases more music.

Is She Really Gone? -- 30 feat. MOD SUN

30 teamed up with MOD SUN for a catchy new track.

The breakup and moving on song “Is She Really Gone” has an energy that keeps it from being a depressing track, which is obviously really easy when singing about trying to come to grips with the end of a relationship.

It runs through the memories that make leaving the past behind, telling a story of heartbreak.

MOD SUN will perform in Detroit on March 9.

Your Love (Déjà Vu) -- Glass Animals

It’s been four years since Glass Animals released an album and now they’re making a comeback after a horrific incident involving drummer Joe Seaward in July of 2018.

Seaward was hospitalized with brain damage following a cycling incident in Dublin. He was hit by a truck and his leg was broken on impact. He was tangled in the truck’s trailer and suffered a complex fracture.

He had to undergo surgery to reshape part of his skull that had collapsed and been compressed by the weight of the trucks’ trailer, according to a Facebook post. According to an Instagram post Seaward had to learn to walk, talk and read again. In September of 2018 he said he was getting back on his drum kit.

That recovery makes the Déjà Vu tour feel like a true celebration. Their new single “Your Love” seems to stay true to their original sound. It’s a psychedelic pop hit with electronic vibes that make your body move.

“I can feel your love / Your temporary touch / It’s a hit and run / You go back there when you’re done / Don’t you want some more? / 'Cause I can feel your love”

If you like "Your Love (Déjà Vu)," here are some other songs by Glass Animals worth checking out: Gooey | Youth | Hazey | Toes | Black Mambo |

First Rose of Spring -- Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson announced his 70th studio album with the release of the title track, “First Rose of Spring.”

Nelson croons about meeting your love for the first time and compares the beginning of love to a blooming rose on the mellow, calm song.

“The first time that he saw her / He knew everything had changed / Overnight love started blooming / Like the first rose of spring”

Nelson’s new album is expected April 24.

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows: